April 14 Shares of medical device maker
Medtronic Inc fell as much as 6 percent after a U.S.
court temporarily halted sales of its aortic heart valve
replacement system in the country.
The ruling, by the Federal District Court of Delaware on
Friday, was made following earlier court decisions that found
Medtronic's CoreValve to have infringed on rival Edwards
Lifesciences Corp's transcatheter heart valve patents.
Edwards Lifesciences shares rose as much as 16
percent in early trading to their highest in nearly a year.
The court agreed to postpone implementation of the ruling
for seven days to allow Medtronic to appeal.
The court also ordered both companies to come to an
agreement that would help physicians at facilities currently
trained on CoreValve to make a clinical judgment as to which
device to implant.
Analysts said the ruling came as a surprise and that the
court would still have to weigh the injunction against the
"public interest."
"How does a judge take a product off the market that has
shown an ability to reduce mortality?" J.P. Morgan analysts
wrote in a note to clients.
Medtronic's CoreValve system for replacing diseased aortic
heart valves led to a significantly higher survival rate after
one year than traditional open heart surgery in patients deemed
at high risk of death during surgery, according to data the
company presented at a conference in March.
CoreValve won U.S. approval in January to treat patients
deemed too frail to endure open heart surgery, becoming the
first such device to compete against Edwards Lifesciences'
Sapien valve in the United States.
Medtronic shares were down 2 percent at $57.86 in morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Edwards
were up 14 percent at $83.22.
