March 14 Medtronic Inc on Wednesday sold $1.075 billion of two-part senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MEDTRONIC INC. TRANCHE 1 AMT $675 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.694 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.161 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.837 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.51 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)