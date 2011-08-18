PARIS Aug 18 IAC/InterActiveCorp has won control of French online dating service Meetic , boosting its stake to 77.6 percent, after most shareholders agreed to IAC's 15 euros per share offer price.

French markets regulator AMF said IAC, through two arms of its Match.com unit, had gained 73.7 percent of voting shares and 77.6 percent of Meetic's capital.

Match.com has said it did not plan to delist Meetic after completion of the offer, which expired on Tuesday and valued the French company at 347 million euros ($489 million). (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Gwénaelle Barzic; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.7099 euro)