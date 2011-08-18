PARIS Aug 18 IAC/InterActiveCorp has
won control of French online dating service Meetic ,
boosting its stake to 77.6 percent, after most shareholders
agreed to IAC's 15 euros per share offer price.
French markets regulator AMF said IAC, through two arms of
its Match.com unit, had gained 73.7 percent of voting shares and
77.6 percent of Meetic's capital.
Match.com has said it did not plan to delist Meetic after
completion of the offer, which expired on Tuesday and valued the
French company at 347 million euros ($489 million).
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Gwénaelle Barzic; Editing by
Dan Lalor)
($1 = 0.7099 euro)