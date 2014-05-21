UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBAI May 21 Pakistan's central bank has given Meezan Bank Ltd approval "in-principle" to purchase the local banking business of HSBC, the sharia-compliant lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The statement did not give a price for the deal, which still requires shareholder approval and final consent by the regulator.
The sale is part of a strategy by Europe's biggest bank to exit from countries where it is unprofitable or lacks scale. HSBC's Pakistan unit has 10 branches and had assets of about $455 million at the end of 2013.
In contrast, Pakistani lenders are expanding, buoyed by regulatory steps to develop the Islamic banking sector in the world's second-most populous Muslim nation.
HSBC and Meezan Bank agreed the deal earlier this month, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2014.
There are five full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan as well as 14 so-called Islamic windows, where conventional lenders offer Islamic financial services. Several are looking to grow or spin off existing operations while new entrants are also expected. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Matt Smith and Mark Potter)
