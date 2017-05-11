May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy
Corp reported a smaller quarterly profit compared with
a year earlier, when the company recorded higher gains related
to foreign exchange and commodity risk management.
The Calgary, Alberta-based MEG's net profit fell to C$1.59
million ($1.16 million) or 1 Canadian cent per share, for the
three months ended March 31, from C$130.8 million, or 58
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included more than C$98 million in gains,
primarily related to foreign exchange and commodity risk
management.
The company recorded gains of C$320.3 million related to
foreign exchange and C$17 million related to commodity risk
management in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue nearly doubled to C$560 million, with bitumen
production rising marginally to 77,245 barrels per day.
($1 = 1.3707 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)