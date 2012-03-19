* Begins consultations for 120,000 bpd project
* Expects regulatory filing by mid-year
CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 MEG Energy Corp
said on Monday it has begun formal consultations for
its planned 120,000 barrel per day Surmont oil sands project in
northern Alberta in advance of a regulatory application it plans
to file by mid-year.
The company, which is now expanding its 30,000 bpd Christina
Lake oil sands project in Alberta with a second 35,000 bpd
phase, said its Surmont project will also use steam-assisted
gravity drainage technology, where steam is pumped into the
ground to liquefy tarry bitumen deposits.
The oil sands are the world's third largest crude oil
storehouse, behind Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, but the largest
open to private investment.
The Surmont property is 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of
the town of Fort McMurray and near MEG's existing project.
"Building on our current production base nearby at Christina
Lake, Surmont offers several advantages," Bill McCaffrey, MEG's
chief executive, said in a statement. "We know the area geology
well, we have established strong relationships with regional
stakeholders, and it is relatively straightforward to link the
project into existing pipeline and transportation
infrastructure."
MEG shares were up 2 Canadian cents at C$40.14 late on
Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)