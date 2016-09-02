TAIPEI, Sept 2 Mega Financial Holding's new chairman said on Friday the state-run bank will strengthen its risk management and look into what had happened that led to its New York branch being fined $180 million for anti-money laundering violations.

"There are lots of doubts about us. We'll do whatever we can to find out what has happened," Michael C. S. Chang said at a handover ceremony.

Chang was appointed by the finance ministry on Thursday, one day after his predecessor Shiu Kuang-si resigned. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)