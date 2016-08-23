UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TAIPEI Aug 23 Taiwan's Mega International Commercial Bank did not help customers launder money, Chairman Shiu Kuang-si of parent Mega Financial Holding Co told Reuters on Tuesday.
Shiu said that its U.S. branch failed to report a "suspect transaction" to U.S. authorities, as required.
Mega's banking unit, one of Taiwan's largest commercial banks by asset size, was fined $180 million by New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts