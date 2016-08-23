TAIPEI Aug 23 Taiwan's Mega International Commercial Bank did not help customers launder money, Chairman Shiu Kuang-si of parent Mega Financial Holding Co told Reuters on Tuesday.

Shiu said that its U.S. branch failed to report a "suspect transaction" to U.S. authorities, as required.

Mega's banking unit, one of Taiwan's largest commercial banks by asset size, was fined $180 million by New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)