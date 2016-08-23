TAIPEI Aug 23 Taiwan's Mega Financial Holding said on Tuesday it is forming an emergency task team that will comply with the requirements of New York financial regulator.

Mega's comments, made at a briefing, come after New York authorities on Friday slapped its banking unit Mega International Commercial Bank with a $180 million fine for anti-money laundering violations, the first time in a decade that a Taiwan-based financial institution has been penalized by U.S. authorities.

Taiwan said on Tuesday it is investigating whether Mega and its banking unit broke local criminal laws.

The company said it will improve communications with overseas regulators in compliance and anti-money laundering execution. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)