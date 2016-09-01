TAIPEI, Sept 1 Taiwan's government is set to
appoint banking veteran Michael C.S. Chang as chairman of
state-owned Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd, three
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The appointment would come a day after Shiu Kuang-si quit as
chairman after the New York branch of the firm's banking unit
was fined last month by New York regulators for anti-money
laundering violations.
Earlier on Thursday, Mega Financial said its current
president would serve as interim chairman.
The government is likely to formally announce Chang's
appointment later on Thursday, said the people, who were not
authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to
be identified.
Chang was formerly chairman of state-controlled First
Financial Holding Co Ltd from 2006 to 2008.
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)