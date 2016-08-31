TAIPEI Aug 31 Taiwan's Mega Financial Holding Co said on Wednesday its chairman, Shiu Kuang-si, has submitted his resignation, the latest development following investigations into the firm after its banking unit violated U.S. anti-money laundering regulations.

The New York branch of Mega Financial's banking unit agreed earlier this month to pay $180 million to New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)