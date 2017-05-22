UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TAIPEI May 22 Taiwan prosecutors said on Monday they will not indict Mega Financial Holding or any Taiwan citizen for violating anti-money laundering rules, following an investigation into whether state-run Mega had breached U.S. anti money laundering rules.
The New York branch of Mega Financial has agreed to pay $180 million to New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering rule violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama, authorities said in August. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts