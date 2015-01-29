Jan 29 Mega Sonic SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent with New Vision Sp. z o.o. and Future Mind Sp. z o.o.

* The companies plan to cooperate on implementation of IT services based on RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)technology, mobile payments, consulting activities and back-end systems for websites and mobile applications Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)