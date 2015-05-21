SEOUL May 21 South Korean media company Jcontentree Corp said it would buy the 50 percent stake that it does not already own in the country's third-largest movie theatre chain Megabox Inc for 152 billion won ($139 million).

A shareholding consortium including South Korean pension fund managers such as National Pension Service and a fund managed by Macquarie Group had put up the stake in the theatre chain last year.

Jcontentree expects to finalise the deal on July 31, it said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 1,092.5100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)