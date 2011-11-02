(Fixes year-ago net income in paragraph 2 after the company
issued a corrected press release)
Nov 2 Mega Brands posted a marginal dip
in third-quarter profit, partly on higher costs, but the
Canadian toy-maker said it expected signs of recovery across all
its segments ahead of the crucial holiday season.
The Montreal-based company earned $17.1 million, or 51
cents a share, compared with $17.2 million, or 36 cents a share,
a year ago.
Net sales for the company, which sells both its own brands
and licensed toys, rose 4 percent to $133.3 million. Toy sales
were up 4 percent.
Shares of the company closed at C$8.50 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)