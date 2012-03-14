BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
March 14 Canada's Mega Brands reported a 97 percent fall in adjusted fourth-quarter profit hurt mainly by lower toy sales in the United States.
The toymaker's quarterly net income fell to $234,000 from $11.3 million a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 2 cents per share, compared with 70 cents per share a year ago.
Net sales for the company, which sells both its own brands and licensed toys, fell 3 percent to $108.5 million.
Toy sales were down 8 percent and North American sales fell 4 percent in the quarter, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$7.88 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lS9koR] Further company coverage:
* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper