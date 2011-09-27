* Reaches preliminary settlement on U.S. class action

* Will refund purchase price, make donation

* Final hearing on settlement in December (Adds details)

Sept 27 Mega Brands Inc MB.T0 said it has reached a preliminary settlement to a class-action suit stemming from the sale of toys that allegedly contained defective magnets.

The toymaker said in a release on Tuesday that the settlement provides for U.S. claimants to be refunded the purchase price of the magnet toys, which were recalled in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

The suit was launched after the company recalled "Magnetix" toys after one child died and 27 others were seriously injured after swallowing small, powerful magnets that came loose.

However Mega Brands said the class action did not make any claims of personal injury, instead alleging the toys contained defective magnets.

U.S. retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) was also named as a defendant in the suit.

Along settlement, the defendants will also donate $100,000 in cash and toys to a new foundation that addresses children's health issues.

Mega Brands said the U.S. District Court of New Jersey had approved the preliminary settlement. A hearing on final approval is slated for Dec. 15.

Mega Brands shares rose 34 Canadian cents to C$8.55 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The settlement was announced after markets closed on Tuesday.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary; editing by Rob Wilson)