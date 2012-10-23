MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Megacable, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit rose 23 percent, helped by higher sales and exchange rate gains.

The Guadalajara-based company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it earned 460.9 million pesos ($36 million), compared with 374.4 million pesos in the same period last year.

An appreciation of the peso during the quarter helped the company record nearly 28 million pesos in financing gains compared with a loss of 93 million pesos last year.

Quarterly revenue rose 11 percent to 2.257 billion pesos from 2.038 billion in the third quarter of 2011.

The company added 61,000 online subscribers during the quarter to reach a total of 800,000, driving a 15 percent rise in Internet revenue. Sales from cable and telephone services rose 11 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Megacable shares closed down 0.18 percent at 32.93 pesos before the results were issued.