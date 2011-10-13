MEXICO CITY Oct 13 Cable television company
Megacable is launching mobile services in Mexico next week,
using the network of Spanish partner Telefonica.
Megacable (MEGACPO.MX) agreed in August of last year to buy
air time from Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), the main competitor
of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX)(AMX.N), which
leads the mobile market in the country.
Megacable will package cellphones under the Megacel brand
with its own television, Internet and fixed-line services.
The western city of Guadalajara, where Megacable is
headquartered, will be the first place where its mobile service
will be available, said Saul Gil, the company's head of
investor relations.
He said the company's goal to land 100,000 mobile
costumers in the first year of operation was still valid.
Megacable is one of the biggest providers of cable television
in Mexico, with 1.8 million users as of June.
It also has a commercial deal with media giant Televisa
(TLVACPO.MX) (TV.N) to promote triple play, where customers buy
cable television, Internet and fixed phone services in a
bundle, under the YOO brand.
Televisa is also moving into the cellphone market. The
company offered in April $1.6 billion for half of mobile
operator Iusacell, but the transaction is still awaiting
approval from competition regulators.
Megacable shares were unchanged at 27 pesos in afternoon
trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)