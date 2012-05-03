* Net income rises to 592 mln pesos

* Revenues rise 10 pct to 2.250 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY May 2 Megacable, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, posted on Wednesday a 10 percent annual rise in first quarter profit, supported by new subscribers.

The Guadalajara-based company said net income in the first quarter rose to 592 million pesos ($46 million) from 537 million pesos in the same period last year.

Revenues rose 10 percent to 2.250 billion pesos, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company ended the quarter with a 15 percent increase in cable subscribers to nearly 2 million, a 22 percent jump in internet subscribers to 720,162 and 13 percent more telephone clients at 501,491.

($1 = 12.8035 pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)