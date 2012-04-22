HONG KONG, April 22 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Sunday it had revoked Mega Capital (Asia)'s
corporate finance advisory licence for disclosing false and
misleading information in a 2009 initial public offering
prospectus for a Chinese fabric maker for which it was the sole
sponsor.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a
statement that its investigation had revealed that Mega Capital
had failed to discharge its duties as sponsor in the Hontex
International Holdings IPO and found "inadequate and
sub-standard due diligence work".
The SFC ordered a HK$42 million fine, described by a
spoeksman as the highest ever imposed. The move comes days after
a source told Reuters that Hong Kong's financial market watchdog
will launch a public consultation in the next couple of weeks
that seeks to toughen rules for banks sponsoring IPOs, including
holding them liable for faulty deal documents.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ron Popeski)