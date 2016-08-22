BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
TAIPEI Aug 22 Taiwan's state-run Mega Financial Holding said on Monday:
* Its president has offered to resign after its banking branch in New York was fined $180 million by New York State's financial services department for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.
* Mega's chairman has asked the president to stay on and help with the case for now. (Reporting by Faith Hung)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.