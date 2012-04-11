MOSCOW, April 11 Altimo, the telecoms unit of
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, confirmed on
Wednesday it is in talks with other shareholders of MegaFon
over the future ownership structure of Russia's No.2
mobile phone operator.
"We confirm the talks are being held," Yevgeny Dumalkin,
Altimo's Senior Vice President, told Reuters.
MegaFon's 44 percent shareholder TeliaSonera
earlier on Wednesday confirmed media reports that it was in
discussions with billionaire Alisher Usmanov's AF Telecom and
Altimo over the future ownership structure and governance of
MegaFon.
Dumalkin declined to provide details of the talks or comment
on media reports that MegaFon's shareholders have returned to
the idea of floating its shares on the stock market.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)