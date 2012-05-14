MOSCOW May 14 MegaFon, Russia's No.2
mobile operator, may issue a Eurobond to refinance the loan it
took from Western banks last month, Chief Executive Ivan Tavrin
told Reuters on Monday.
"We are in preparations now, we are preparing the
prospectus," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.
Last month, MegaFon took $4.5 billion in separate loans from
Russian and Western lenders to help finance a buyout of Mikhail
Fridman's 25.1 percent stake.
As part of that, MegaFon took out a $2 billion loan for six
months from Citibank, BNP Paribas and Barclays, with an option
to extend the loan by another six months.
It also obtained a credit line of up to $1.5 billion from
state-controlled lender Sberbank, and raised another
$1 billion from Gazprombank.
Tavrin added that the timing of Eurobond issue will depend
on the decision of MegaFon's initial public offering.
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, writing by Katya
Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)