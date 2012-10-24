MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's competition watchdog
said it may take another two months to review mobile operator
MegaFon's deal to acquire a stake in Euroset, the country's
leading cellphone retailer.
The extension is not likely to further delay MegaFon's
planned stock market listing in London and Moscow, which could
raise up to $2 billion, three sources familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
Anatoly Golomolzin, deputy head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly
Service (FAS), had told reporters it needed more time to assess
all circumstances of the proposed MegaFon-Euroset transaction.
"It will take a maximum of two months or even less," he said.
MegaFon declined to comment. Its planned initial public
offering could be the biggest by a Russian company since
internet group Yandex last year.
It had been expected to begin marketing the IPO this week
but said on Monday it decided to wait until after third-quarter
results expected in early November.
One source said MegaFon's investor roadshow and subsequent
IPO were expected mid-to-late November and the firm could, if
necessary, say in its prospectus that the Euroset deal was
awaiting regulatory approval.
The FAS had been expected to rule on the deal, which would
see MegaFon eventually acquire half of Euroset for up to $1.33
billion, last week.
A source said the IPO was expected to be cleared by the UK
Listing Authority in due course, adding U.S. investment bank
Goldman Sachs's withdrawal as an underwriter was not
expected to cause any problems.
MegaFon revealed the surprise absence of Goldman, which had
been expected to be one of the lead banks, in the line-up of
banks running the deal earlier this month, prompting questions
from investors.
"The regulatory review took longer than we expected. Also
with the M&A that was announced last week and the Q3 results
coming out the view was taken to just do it after that," said
another source close to the deal.