UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
(Corrects MegaFon Russian ranking in paragraph 1 to second-largest, not leading)
MOSCOW, Sept 4 MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, has submitted a request to the national markets regulator for permission to list proxy shares in London, bringing it a step closer to a major initial public offering.
MegaFon, in which Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov took control in a complex deal in April, had been eyeing the float of a 20 percent stake which could be worth as much as $4 billion, sources familiar with the matter said at the time.
Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera is a minority shareholder in MegaFon, whose filing was published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.