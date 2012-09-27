UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
MOSCOW, Sept 27 MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, has received regulatory approval to list shares in London, edging closer to its long-awaited initial public offering that could raise $3 billion.
The company, in which Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov took control in a complex deal in April, earlier this month asked the local markets regulator to allow it to list 123.38 million shares, or 19.9 percent of its shares outstanding.
FSFR, the watchdog, said on Thursday it granted MegaFon permission to list no more than 20 percent of shares outside Russia.
Analysts estimate that the IPO could raise at least $3 billion for Nordic co-owner TeliaSonera, which is expected to offer a 10.5 percent stake, and MegaFon itself, which would sell 9.4 percent of treasury shares.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.