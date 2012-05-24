MOSCOW May 24 Sberbank will help
arrange the initial public offering (IPO) of telecoms company
MegaFon, the only Russian bank to work on the deal, a
source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The decision to include Sberbank as a list of arrangers
comes after Russia's top lender last month provided MegaFon a
credit line of up to $1.5 billion to help finance a buyout of
Mikhail Fridman's 25.1 percent stake.
"It will be the only Russian bank. Papers are not signed
yet," the source said.
MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, is
controlled by Alisher Usmanov. Sources said previously that the
company picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to
lead what will be Europe's largest IPO in a year.
The deal demonstrates Sberbank's growing strength in the
domestic investment-banking business, bringing it closer to its
goal to become a leader in the local market, where VTB Capital,
a unit of its closest peer VTB, holds the top spot.
Sources told Reuters earlier that MegaFon might float up to
20 percent - a stake worth about $4 billion - on the London
Stock Exchange, with the deal tentatively seen in the second
half of 2012.
The source declined to give any details on Thursday, saying
only that the IPO might happen "not this year". Both Sberbank
and MegaFon declined to comment.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Anastasia Teterevleva,
editing by Megan Davies and Will Waterman)