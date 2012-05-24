MOSCOW May 24 Sberbank will help arrange the initial public offering (IPO) of telecoms company MegaFon, the only Russian bank to work on the deal, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The decision to include Sberbank as a list of arrangers comes after Russia's top lender last month provided MegaFon a credit line of up to $1.5 billion to help finance a buyout of Mikhail Fridman's 25.1 percent stake.

"It will be the only Russian bank. Papers are not signed yet," the source said.

MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, is controlled by Alisher Usmanov. Sources said previously that the company picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead what will be Europe's largest IPO in a year.

The deal demonstrates Sberbank's growing strength in the domestic investment-banking business, bringing it closer to its goal to become a leader in the local market, where VTB Capital, a unit of its closest peer VTB, holds the top spot.

Sources told Reuters earlier that MegaFon might float up to 20 percent - a stake worth about $4 billion - on the London Stock Exchange, with the deal tentatively seen in the second half of 2012.

The source declined to give any details on Thursday, saying only that the IPO might happen "not this year". Both Sberbank and MegaFon declined to comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Anastasia Teterevleva, editing by Megan Davies and Will Waterman)