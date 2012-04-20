MOSCOW, April 20 Russian mobile phone operator
MegaFon has secured a loan from Gazprombank for a
total of $1 billion, the Russian lender said on Friday.
The five-year loan consists of two 15 billion rouble
($507.94 million) tranches, and brings total borrowing agreed by
MegaFon this week to $4.5 billion.
The company is expected to use the debt to buy back a part
of the 25.1 percent stake of its shares from oligarch Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa-Group, as a prelude to a $4 billion initial
public offering later this year.
($1 = 29.5313 Russian roubles)
