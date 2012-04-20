MOSCOW, April 20 Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon has secured a loan from Gazprombank for a total of $1 billion, the Russian lender said on Friday.

The five-year loan consists of two 15 billion rouble ($507.94 million) tranches, and brings total borrowing agreed by MegaFon this week to $4.5 billion.

The company is expected to use the debt to buy back a part of the 25.1 percent stake of its shares from oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, as a prelude to a $4 billion initial public offering later this year. ($1 = 29.5313 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)