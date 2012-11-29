MOSCOW Nov 29 Russia's second-largest mobile
phone operator MegaFon, fresh from a $1.7 billion
share offering, has been added to MSCI Global Standard and
Russia Indices, benchmarked by many large institutional
investors, MSCI said on Thursday.
The market index provider said in a statement MegaFon's
global depositary receipts will be added to the large cap
segment of the Global Standard Indices, effective Dec. 12.
MegaFon priced its London and Moscow offer at the bottom of
its guided range on Wednesday, which valued it at $11 billion
and created a market alternative to established New York-listed
Russian peers MTS and Vimpelcom.