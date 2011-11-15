* Net profit down to 12.5 billion roubles
* Hit by sales & marketing costs, depreciation charges
* OIBDA margins slumps to 41.9 pct from 46.1 pct
MOSCOW, Nov 15 MegaFon, Russia's
second-biggest wireless operator, said its
third-quarter net profit fell 10.9 percent in rouble terms,
eroded by its fight with rival Vimpelcom for the mobile
market share.
Net profit for the July through September period
fell to 12.5 billion roubles ($409 million) from 14
billion roubles a year ago due to higher sales and
marketing expenses and depreciation charges , MegaFon
said in a statement.
The bottom line was hit by a 36 percent rise in sales
and marketing expenses to 6.5 billion roubles as well as 10
billion roubles in depreciation charges, which jumped 14 percent
due to increased capital expenditures.
MegaFon, part-owned by Nordic telecoms firm
TeliaSonera, has been stepping up promotion to
protect its number two position on the Russian market it took
over from Vimpelcom in 2010, eroding core profit margins.
Its operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) was flat at 26.5 billion roubles, with the
OIBDA margin falling to 41.9 percent from 46.1 percent a year
ago.
Revenues grew 10.2 percent to 63.4 billion
roubles .
Vimpelcom, which lost market share while expanding
overseas with the acquisition of Wind, saw its Russian sales
rise 8 percent in rouble terms, while core profit margin slipped
to 40 percent from 47 percent.
MegaFon, whose other two biggest shareholders are
Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group and Alisher
Usmanov AF Telecom Holding, had 59.7 million mobile subscribers
in Russia at the end of September versus Vimpelcom's 56.8
million.
Russian market leader MTS is due to report
third-quarter results early next week.
($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)