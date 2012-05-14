MOSCOW May 14 MegaFon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that its first-quarter net profit fell 8.1 percent, year-on-year, to 9.27 billion roubles ($306 million).

The company, which plans an initial public offering in London that could raise $4 billion, is controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov. Usmanov last month bought part of the stakes owned by oligarch Mikhail Fridman and Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Megan Davies)