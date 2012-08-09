MOSCOW Aug 9 MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 85 percent, year-on-year, due to foreign exchange losses.

Net profit fell to 1.7 billion roubles ($53.84 million) from 11.3 billion roubles a year ago, the firm said in a statement, blaming the fall on a forex loss on its dollar-denominated debt as the rouble weakened against the U.S. unit.

MegaFon, ranked second to Russian market leader MTS, plans to list up to 20 percent on the London stock exchange in a deal expected to raise $4 billion during the second half of 2012.

($1 = 31.5737 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)