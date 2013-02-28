MOSCOW Feb 28 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon reported on Thursday a 28.3-percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, and said it expected a slowdown in revenue growth this year.

MegaFon said net profit totalled 12.4 billion roubles ($405.73 million), up from 9.67 billion in the final quarter of 2011 and above the 11.18 billion average Reuters poll forecast.

Revenues grew 9.3 percent to 71.5 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 24.5 percent, year-on-year, to 31.4 billion roubles, with a 43.9-percent margin.

"In 2013 we expect high single digit revenue growth, and OIBDA margin between the levels achieved in the years 2011 and 2012," the company said in a statement.

Analysts had forecast a 10 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and a rise of 18 percent in the OIBDA, implying a 41.5-percent margin.