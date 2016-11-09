(Corrects day in first paragraph)

* Sees 2016 OIBDA at 118 bln roubles vs 120-126 bln before

* Q3 OIBDA down 10.7 pct yr/yr

* Net profit halves vs Q3 2015

MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator Megafon trimmed its full-year core profit forecast on Wednesday, citing pressure on tariffs due to intense competition.

The company now sees its 2016 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at no less than 118 billion roubles ($1.84 billion), having previously forecast it to be in the range of 120-126 billion roubles.

"The downward revision in pricing of bundled tariffs, together with elimination of national roaming services charges in March 2016, both being responses to intensified competition, have put great pressure on our margins and profitability," chief executive officer Sergei Soldatenkov said.

Russian mobile operators have seen their margins squeezed in a saturated market as they cut prices for handsets and tariffs to win customers in a slowing economy.

Megafon, ranked second to MTS , said third-quarter OIBDA fell 10.7 percent year-on-year to 32.3 billion roubles, with its margin sliding to 39.8 percent from 44.5 percent in the same period last year.

Revenue dropped 0.2 percent to 81.1 billion roubles, hurt by lower prices, although the number of mobile subscribers grew 1.8 percent, it said, adding its full-year forecast for flat to low single-digit revenue growth remained in place.

Net profit fell 52.3 percent to 6.3 billion roubles due to the drop in OIBDA as well as the company's share of losses of associated companies and tax liabilities related to its Tajikistan business.

It also cut its forecast for capital expenditure to no more than 68 billion roubles against the 70 billion roubles forecast around three months ago. ($1 = 63.9624 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Louise Heavens)