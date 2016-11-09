* Sees 2016 OIBDA at 118 bln roubles vs 120-126 bln before

* Cuts capex guidance by 2 bln roubles

* Q3 OIBDA down 11 pct yr/yr (Adds details, management comments on profitability trends, new strategy)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Nov 9 Mobile phone operator Megafon trimmed its full-year core profit forecast on Wednesday and cut spending plans to support its dividend after tough competition contributed to a fall in third-quarter earnings.

Megafon and other Russian mobile operators have had to cope with tough economic conditions which have forced them to cut handset prices and tariffs to win customers, putting pressure on margins.

"Based on our 2016 outlook, we don't see signs of a turnaround in profitability trends," Gevork Vermishyan, Megafon chief financial officer, told reporters on call following third-quarter results.

The competition has increased "to the maximum", said Vermishyan. In response, Megafon has lowered tariffs and eliminated national roaming services charges, which put pressure on profitability, the company said in a statement.

Sergei Soldatenkov, Megafon chief executive, said there was a risk that intense competition and price wars could make it hard to make large investments in new technologies in future.

Megafon, the country's second biggest mobile operator, lowered its outlook for 2016 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to no less than 118 billion roubles ($1.8 billion), having previously forecast it to be in the range of 120-126 billion roubles.

It also reduced capital expenditure by 2 billion roubles to 68 billion roubles to help to accumulate enough rouble liquidity for dividends taking account of a smaller-than-forecast OIBDA.

Megafon last month proposed an additional interim dividend totalling 15 billion roubles after paying 35 billion roubles earlier this year.

It and bigger rival MTS have made maintaining healthy dividends a priority and MTS announced a share buy back last month to boost shareholder returns.

OIBDA in the third quarter fell 10.7 percent year-on-year to 32.3 billion roubles, with the group's margin sliding to 39.8 percent from 44.5 percent in the same three-month period last year.

The profit guidance was also revised due to tax liabilities related to Megafon's Tajikistan business and as it pushed back the implementation of a major contract to 2017, Vermishyan said.

The company plans to give a strategy update at the start of 2017, Soldatenkov said, without providing any guidance for next year.

Third-quarter revenue dropped 0.2 percent to 81.1 billion roubles, hurt by lower prices, although the number of mobile subscribers grew 1.8 percent. The company confirmed 2016 forecast for flat to low single-digit revenue growth.

Net profit fell 52.3 percent to 6.3 billion roubles in the July-September period due to the drop in OIBDA as well as the company's share of losses of associated companies and the Tajik tax accruals.

($1 = 63.9624 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)