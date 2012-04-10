UPDATE 2-Samsung chief appears for 2nd round of questions in graft probe
* Jay Y. Lee summoned by special prosecutor's office for 2nd time
MOSCOW, April 10 Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov may trade a part of his stake in the country's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon for control in next-generation telecoms provider Yota, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
The deal would be subject to Usmanov's purchase of 25.1 percent in MegaFon from tycoon Mikhail Fridman, which would see Usmanov raise his stake to a controlling 56.2 percent from 31.1 percent.
He is already in talks with Yota owners Telconet Capital and state corporation Russian Technologies about swapping shares in MegaFon for a stake, the newspaper said.
Yota, the former WiMax operator, owns frequencies for the next-generation high-speed mobile technology LTE (Long Term Evolution), also known as 4G.
Usmanov's spokesman and Altimo, the telecoms unit of Fridman's Alfa-Group, were not immediately available for comment. Russian Technologies declined to comment.
Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera has the remaining 44 percent stake in MegaFon. Usmanov is also a shareholder in north London football club Arsenal. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by John Bowker)
SEOUL, Feb 13 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.
SEOUL, Feb 13 Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.