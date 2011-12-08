-- James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own --
By James Saft
Dec. 8 There's value in the biggest of the big
stocks, but ultimately, investment in these global titans is a
bet on management doing the right thing by shareholders.
Valuations of shares in the largest 39 companies traded on
U.S. exchanges, all of which have market capitalizations of at
least $100 billion, have shrunk in recent years, frustrating
investors. While price-to-earnings multiples as recently as
2007 were as high as 17 for the group, the market is now only
valuing them at less than 11 times expected 2011 earnings.
While this group is disparate, including companies ranging
from Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) to Wal-Mart (WMT.N) to Pfizer (PFE.N),
what many have in common is that they serve markets that will
have a tough time growing faster than the economy as a whole.
And considering that many have dominant, or at least leading,
positions within their market, their ability to attract a
better valuation through winning market share is limited.
Given that the outlook for overall economic growth is dicey
at best, investors have lost their enthusiasm for the
mega-caps, despite the group producing an attractive earnings
yield of about 9 percent.
At the same time, when you get that big, there can be an
asymmetry in a company's risk/reward profile, simply because
their room for growth is limited, but they may be overtaken by
new technologies or competitors which threaten their main
market. Wal-Mart, for example, may have a tougher time growing
globally than the dollar store underdogs have in competing with
it.
There is value in these mega-caps, many of which are
sitting on huge and growing cash piles.
To know which ones will be rewarding, you have to have a
bead on two issues: How the cash will be used, and if
management will seek to defend their own position or seek the
best outcome for shareholders.
"When do these management teams face reality and say you
know 'our assets are at maturity. We are growing along with our
ultimate market.'" said David Merkel, a money manager at Aleph
Investments, who is also an active blogger on investment
issues. [here]
"When you take a look at these management teams, are they
honestly making decisions on behalf of shareholders?"
In many instances, the best thing for shareholders would be
spin-offs and de-mergers, something that may not appeal to the
egos or pocketbooks of top executives.
This is exactly the issue for equity investors. Though
companies can change their capital structure to create value,
through dividends, buybacks or spin-offs, you have no assurance
that they will, and very little power to make them.
DO THE RIGHT THING
While a smaller company might just have to respond to
investor pressure or face a hostile bid, many of the largest
companies are more insulated. Try taking over Microsoft if you
don't believe me.
At the same time, there is undoubtedly lots of value locked
up, or trapped if you are unlucky, in these companies.
Merkel believes that "almost all" of the $100-billion-plus
market-cap companies would command better prices if they were
broken into more digestible and logical pieces.
For my part, I wouldn't hold my breath, but there very
likely will be a trend towards returning more capital to
shareholders in the form of dividends. This will attract
investors who are seeking to replace ongoing income they now no
longer get from their bond portfolios.
One thing to watch out for is the acquisition that makes
little industrial sense. Take Hewlett-Packard (HP.N) for
example, which paid $12 billion, a whopping premium, for
British software firm Autonomy, in a widely panned deal. This
sort of empire-building is attractive to incumbent management,
which tries to sell investors a new growth area, but which
often fails to pay off in the end for shareholders.
Much of the decision on which company to throw your lot in
with is subjective, because you are placing a wager on a
management team's commitment to a set of standards you cannot
enforce.
Merkel recommends tracking employee and supplier turnover
rates, theorizing that the sort of corner cutting that makes
for short business relationships often is a marker for bad
behavior elsewhere.
My own best guess is that while there are some behemoths
which will rejig their capital structures and reward investors,
we may not quite be at the right point in the cycle. If you
think we have two or three leans years coming, valuations will
fall overall and there will be better entry points ahead. As
well, pressure to make hard decisions and spin more units off
will only mount as valuations languish.
We might well have a wave of de-mergers, but not until 2013
or 2014.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)