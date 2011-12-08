-- James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own --

By James Saft

Dec. 8 There's value in the biggest of the big stocks, but ultimately, investment in these global titans is a bet on management doing the right thing by shareholders.

Valuations of shares in the largest 39 companies traded on U.S. exchanges, all of which have market capitalizations of at least $100 billion, have shrunk in recent years, frustrating investors. While price-to-earnings multiples as recently as 2007 were as high as 17 for the group, the market is now only valuing them at less than 11 times expected 2011 earnings.

While this group is disparate, including companies ranging from Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) to Wal-Mart (WMT.N) to Pfizer (PFE.N), what many have in common is that they serve markets that will have a tough time growing faster than the economy as a whole. And considering that many have dominant, or at least leading, positions within their market, their ability to attract a better valuation through winning market share is limited.

Given that the outlook for overall economic growth is dicey at best, investors have lost their enthusiasm for the mega-caps, despite the group producing an attractive earnings yield of about 9 percent.

At the same time, when you get that big, there can be an asymmetry in a company's risk/reward profile, simply because their room for growth is limited, but they may be overtaken by new technologies or competitors which threaten their main market. Wal-Mart, for example, may have a tougher time growing globally than the dollar store underdogs have in competing with it.

There is value in these mega-caps, many of which are sitting on huge and growing cash piles.

To know which ones will be rewarding, you have to have a bead on two issues: How the cash will be used, and if management will seek to defend their own position or seek the best outcome for shareholders.

"When do these management teams face reality and say you know 'our assets are at maturity. We are growing along with our ultimate market.'" said David Merkel, a money manager at Aleph Investments, who is also an active blogger on investment issues. [here] "When you take a look at these management teams, are they honestly making decisions on behalf of shareholders?"

In many instances, the best thing for shareholders would be spin-offs and de-mergers, something that may not appeal to the egos or pocketbooks of top executives.

This is exactly the issue for equity investors. Though companies can change their capital structure to create value, through dividends, buybacks or spin-offs, you have no assurance that they will, and very little power to make them.

DO THE RIGHT THING

While a smaller company might just have to respond to investor pressure or face a hostile bid, many of the largest companies are more insulated. Try taking over Microsoft if you don't believe me.

At the same time, there is undoubtedly lots of value locked up, or trapped if you are unlucky, in these companies.

Merkel believes that "almost all" of the $100-billion-plus market-cap companies would command better prices if they were broken into more digestible and logical pieces.

For my part, I wouldn't hold my breath, but there very likely will be a trend towards returning more capital to shareholders in the form of dividends. This will attract investors who are seeking to replace ongoing income they now no longer get from their bond portfolios.

One thing to watch out for is the acquisition that makes little industrial sense. Take Hewlett-Packard (HP.N) for example, which paid $12 billion, a whopping premium, for British software firm Autonomy, in a widely panned deal. This sort of empire-building is attractive to incumbent management, which tries to sell investors a new growth area, but which often fails to pay off in the end for shareholders.

Much of the decision on which company to throw your lot in with is subjective, because you are placing a wager on a management team's commitment to a set of standards you cannot enforce.

Merkel recommends tracking employee and supplier turnover rates, theorizing that the sort of corner cutting that makes for short business relationships often is a marker for bad behavior elsewhere.

My own best guess is that while there are some behemoths which will rejig their capital structures and reward investors, we may not quite be at the right point in the cycle. If you think we have two or three leans years coming, valuations will fall overall and there will be better entry points ahead. As well, pressure to make hard decisions and spin more units off will only mount as valuations languish.

We might well have a wave of de-mergers, but not until 2013 or 2014.