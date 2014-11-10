UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA Nov 10 Philippines' Megaworld Corp :
* Says 9-mth net income 19.03 billion pesos, up from 6.52 billion pesos y/y
* Says it booked 11.62 billion pesos non-recurring gains from the acquisition of a subsidiary, namely Global Estate Resorts Corp and sale of an associate Travellers International Hotel Group to its parent Alliance Global Inc
* Says 9-mth revenues rose 57 pct to 41.86 billion pesos on strong residential sales in various township projects Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1xkZvAI Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources