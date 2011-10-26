(Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Canadian oil sands developer MEG Energy Corp swung to a loss, hurt mainly by unfavourable foreign exchange and higher planned maintenance costs.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, MEG posted a loss of C$115.2 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$21.2 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, last year ago.

The unrealized foreign exchange losses was C$101.4 million, compared with a gain of C$28.8 million a year ago.

Maintenance costs for the Calgary, Alberta-based company more than doubled to C$8.5 million, mostly due to ongoing work at Christina Lake.

Cash flow -- a glimpse into the company's ability to fund development -- fell by about C$8 million to C$26.1 million.

Bitumen production rose 8 percent to 20,945 barrels per day (bbl/d).

The company expects 2011 capital investment to total about C$1 billion with the majority invested in its plan to increase bitumen output capacity to 260,000 bbls/d by 2020. Currently, the total investment stands at C$664.7 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$42.60 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)