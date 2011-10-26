(Follows alerts)
Oct 26 Canadian oil sands developer MEG Energy
Corp swung to a loss, hurt mainly by unfavourable
foreign exchange and higher planned maintenance costs.
In the quarter ended Sept. 30, MEG posted a loss of C$115.2
million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of
C$21.2 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, last year ago.
The unrealized foreign exchange losses was C$101.4 million,
compared with a gain of C$28.8 million a year ago.
Maintenance costs for the Calgary, Alberta-based company
more than doubled to C$8.5 million, mostly due to ongoing work
at Christina Lake.
Cash flow -- a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
development -- fell by about C$8 million to C$26.1 million.
Bitumen production rose 8 percent to 20,945 barrels per day
(bbl/d).
The company expects 2011 capital investment to total about
C$1 billion with the majority invested in its plan to increase
bitumen output capacity to 260,000 bbls/d by 2020. Currently,
the total investment stands at C$664.7 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$42.60 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)