Feb 13 Canadian oil sands developer MEG Energy Corp said it received regulatory approval to proceed with phase 3 of Christina Lake project in Alberta.

MEG Energy said engineering work is underway on the Christina Lake oil sands project.

"We now have approvals in place for 210,000 barrels per day of design production capacity at Christina Lake," MEG Chief Executive Bill McCaffrey said.

Shares of the company closed at C$43.35 on Friday on the Toronto stock Exchange.