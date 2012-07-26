July 26 MEG Energy Corp, a Canadian oil sands company, posted a second-quarter loss on a charge related to foreign exchange.

The company posted a net loss of C$29.5 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, in the April-June quarter compared with a net income of C$42.5 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

MEG's cash flow from operations, a key indicator of its ability to pay for new projects, fell 32 percent to C$60 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$88.2 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)