* Says organic growth seen in the first-half has continued into Q3

* Sees low double digit organic growth in full-year orders and sales

* Expects revenue growth in 2012 to be about 10 percent (Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 4 British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt said it expected to report higher sales and orders for the full year following strong trading in the third quarter.

The company, which supplies flight displays and wheels to planemakers Airbus and Boeing , said on Friday strong growth seen in the first half had continued into the third quarter.

"We remain confident of delivering low double digit organic growth in both orders and revenues for the full year despite the tougher fourth-quarter comparators," Meggitt said, and added it expects sales to grow 10 percent in 2012.

"All market segments have contributed strongly to this profile, with growth in Civil Original Equipment and Energy being particularly robust," the company said.

Rising demand for commercial aircraft had in August helped Meggitt post a better-than-expected rise in first half profits. Its civil aerospace unit, which accounts for 45 percent of group revenue, saw sales grow 18 percent.

Shares in Meggitt closed Thursday at 393.7 pence, valuing the business at 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion).

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by James Davey)