LONDON Aug 6 British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt posted a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in first half profit, underpinned by the ramp-up of several civil aerospace programmes.

The FTSE-100 firm, which supplies flight displays and wheels to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 182 million pounds ($279.00 million) in the six months to the end of June on revenues 4 percent higher at 810 million pounds.

The company, which raised the interim dividend by 10 percent to 3.95 pence, was expected to report an average first half pretax profit of 173 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Meggitt said it expects to make further good progress in 2013, delivering mid-single-digit revenue growth.