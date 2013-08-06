LONDON Aug 6 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt posted a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in
first half profit, underpinned by the ramp-up of several civil
aerospace programmes.
The FTSE-100 firm, which supplies flight displays and wheels
to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, on Tuesday
reported a pretax profit of 182 million pounds ($279.00 million)
in the six months to the end of June on revenues 4 percent
higher at 810 million pounds.
The company, which raised the interim dividend by 10 percent
to 3.95 pence, was expected to report an average first half
pretax profit of 173 million pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Meggitt said it expects to make further good progress in
2013, delivering mid-single-digit revenue growth.