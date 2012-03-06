* 2011 pretax profit 323 mln pounds, vs 256 mln
* Revenues 1.45 bln pounds, vs 1.16 bln
* Full-year dividend up 14 pct to 10.50 pence
* Shares down 2 percent
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, March 6 British aircraft parts
supplier Meggitt expects to benefit from airlines
renewing fleets with more fuel-efficient planes this year, after
that trend helped it deliver strong growth in 2011 profit.
The company, which supplies flight displays and wheels to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said on Tuesday
2011 pretax profit rose 26 percent 323 million pounds ($513
million) on sales 25 percent higher at 1.45 billion.
"Airbus and Boeing have seen their delivery rates ramp up
steeply in the last few years and that will continue in 2012,
while the aftermarket for spares and repairs has seen a recovery
since the slowdown a couple of years ago," chief executive Terry
Twigger told Reuters.
"That makes me quietly confident we can deliver a similar
level of profit growth in 2012."
Meggitt's civil aerospace unit, which accounts for 45
percent of group revenue, grew sales by 16 percent during the
year and the company expects this trend to continue in 2012.
Commercial aircraft demand is rising as soaring oil prices
force airlines to renew fleets with more fuel-efficient planes.
Fast-growing Gulf and Asian carriers have been snapping up
new planes in recent years, while airlines in the United States
are renewing ageing fleets.
Suppliers to the civil aerospace sector have been boosted by
order book growth at Airbus and Boeing, who expect combined
deliveries for 2012 to be 15 percent ahead of last year.
Meggitt's rivals GKN and Senior last week
posted strong profit growth, boosted by an uplift in orders at
their aerospace businesses.
Meggitt shares, which had risen 10 percent in the past
month, were 2 percent down at 392.15 pence by 0905 GMT, valuing
the company at around 3.1 billion pounds.
"The stock has been a relative out-performer in the run into
results but these are very solid results so should hold on to
the gains," said Investec analyst Andrew Gollan, who retained
his 'buy' rating on the stock.
"Meggitt is well placed to sustain a strong financial
performance as the civil aerospace cycle plays out over the next
several years."
Meggitt said revenues at its military business, which
accounts for around a third of sales, rose 5 percent in 2011. It
expects the growth rate to slow in 2012 because of further cuts
to defence spending in the United States, its biggest market.
"We see a growth rate in defence of around 2 percent in 2012
but there should be more opportunities in terms of maintaining
existing equipment and retrofitting existing kit," said Twigger.
The FTSE 100 group increased the full-year dividend by 14
percent to 10.50 pence and said it expects revenues to grow by
an average of around 7 percent over the next five years.
($1 = 0.6301 pound)
(Editing by James Davey and Mark Potter)