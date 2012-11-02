LONDON Nov 2 British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt forecast on Friday mid-single digit revenue growth in 2013 after reporting solid third-quarter trading due to strong growth in its energy business.

The company, which supplies flight displays and wheels to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said it also continued to expect 2012 revenues to grow by around 10 percent as its energy units, which include sensing and monitoring systems, more than offset the continued softness in civil aerospace aftermarket revenues.

The group said it was also now starting to see the anticipated effects of the drawdown from Iraq and Afghanistan on its military revenues.

"Against this backdrop we were pleased that our third quarter organic revenues were in line with our exceptionally strong performance in the same period last year," it said.

"Based on current projections, and notwithstanding the uncertainty in military end markets, the group expects to see percentage revenue growth in the mid single digits in 2013."

The company is expected to post an average 2012 pretax profit of 342.8 million pounds on sales of around 1.64 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.

Airbus and Boeing expect total demand for more than 6,000 mid-sized, long-range jets over the next 20 years. It is a market worth several hundreds of billions of dollars and is set to upstage the largest jetliners such as the Airbus A380 superjumbo and the latest version of Boeing's 747.

Roger Johnston, analyst at Edison Investment Research, said the slowdown in civil aftermarket, and military sales impacted by conflict drawdown, had been was anticipated.

"The group's strong energy market sales have more than offset declines in the civil aftermarket and military, showing the benefit of the balance within the group," he said.

"With strong civil new build and expected recovery in aftermarket in 2013, we anticipate Meggitt's long running growth to continue while industry-leading margins are set to be maintained."