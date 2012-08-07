* H1 pretax profit 168.5 mln stg vs 146.2 mln stg
* Revenues 776 mln stg vs 649.8 mln stg
* Dividend up 3.6 pence vs 3.2 pence
LONDON, Aug 7 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt posted a 15 percent rise in first-half profit,
led by strong demand for new more fuel-efficient planes and a
robust performance from its military business.
The company, which supplies flight displays and wheels to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing, on Tuesday
reported an underlying pretax profit of 168.5 million pounds
($263.1 million) on sales 19 percent higher at 776 million
pounds.
The FTSE 100 group increased the interim dividend by 12.5
percent to 3.60 pence per share and said it was confident on its
prospcts, despite uncertain defence markets.
"Airbus and Boeing have strong order books and look well set
for the next three or four years, which is obviously good for
us," Meggitt's chief executive Terry Twigger told Reuters.
"We have no problems meeting that demand but the military
outlook will be murky until the U.S. presidential elections are
done."
Suppliers to the civil aerospace sector have been boosted by
order book growth at Airbus and Boeing, who expect combined
deliveries for 2012 to be well ahead of last year.
The world's top two planemakers are ramping up output and
are targeting more than 1,100 deliveries this year, in response
to growing demand from airlines for new fuel-efficient planes.
Meggitt's rivals GKN and Senior last month
posted strong profit growth, boosted by an uplift in orders at
their aerospace businesses.
Shares in Meggitt, which have fallen 5 percent in the last
three months, closed at 396 pence on Monday, valuing the company
at around 3.05 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6404 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Paul Sandle)