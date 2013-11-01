LONDON Nov 1 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt lowered its full-year revenue guidance after
trading over the last four months had been slightly below its
expectations.
Meggitt, which supplies flight displays and wheels to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said on Friday it
now expects to report 2013 revenue growth in the low single
digits.
In August Meggitt said it expected to deliver
mid-single-digit revenue growth for the year.
The company also said it had identified a "raw material
supply issue" and that it had put 20 million pounds ($32
million) aside to account for the expected cost of rectifying
the problem.