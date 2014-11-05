LONDON Nov 5 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt on Wednesday cut its expectations for 2015 in
the latest downgrade in a series, blaming delays in the U.S.
military market and financial difficulties being experienced by
its partner in Brazil.
Meggitt said on Wednesday that it now expects percentage
organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits next
year, lower than the 6 to 7 percent average it had previously
forecast for the medium term.
In August the company lowered its 2014 full-year
expectations for organic revenue growth to low single digit
percent from mid-single digits.
The group said it would also start a share buyback programme
with the intention of achieving a debt to core earnings ratio at
or slightly above 1.5x by the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Susan Thomas)