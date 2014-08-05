LONDON Aug 5 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt lowered its full-year expectations for organic
revenue growth due to bigger than expected declines in U.S.
military spending and challenges in its energy business in the
first half.
Meggitt said on Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue
growth in the low single digits for 2014, having guided in May
that it would be at the mid-single digit level.
The company posted underlying operating profit of 151.4
million pounds ($255.31 million) in the first half of the year,
22 percent lower than the same period last year. It had already
warned that its performance this year would be "significantly"
weighted towards the second-half.
"Orders growth of 9 percent, including 17 percent growth in
civil aftermarket orders, gives us confidence in a good second
half organic revenue and margin recovery, although currency will
remain a drag," chief executive Stephen Young said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.5930 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young)