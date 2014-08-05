LONDON Aug 5 British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt lowered its full-year expectations for organic revenue growth due to bigger than expected declines in U.S. military spending and challenges in its energy business in the first half.

Meggitt said on Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth in the low single digits for 2014, having guided in May that it would be at the mid-single digit level.

The company posted underlying operating profit of 151.4 million pounds ($255.31 million) in the first half of the year, 22 percent lower than the same period last year. It had already warned that its performance this year would be "significantly" weighted towards the second-half.

"Orders growth of 9 percent, including 17 percent growth in civil aftermarket orders, gives us confidence in a good second half organic revenue and margin recovery, although currency will remain a drag," chief executive Stephen Young said in a statement. ($1 = 0.5930 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young)